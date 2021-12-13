Head-To-Head Contrast: Lightbridge (LTBR) vs. Its Competitors

Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR) is one of 53 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Lightbridge to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Lightbridge and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightbridge N/A -81.96% -73.05% Lightbridge Competitors -24.92% -15.88% -5.10%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lightbridge and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightbridge 0 0 0 0 N/A Lightbridge Competitors 165 672 970 21 2.46

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 14.07%. Given Lightbridge’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lightbridge has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lightbridge and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lightbridge N/A -$14.42 million -3.24 Lightbridge Competitors $1.74 billion $111.93 million 15.66

Lightbridge’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lightbridge. Lightbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Lightbridge has a beta of 3.45, indicating that its share price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightbridge’s rivals have a beta of 2.04, indicating that their average share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.6% of Lightbridge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Lightbridge shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lightbridge rivals beat Lightbridge on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

