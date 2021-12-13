Head to Head Contrast: Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) and TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) and TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Curis has a beta of 2.83, meaning that its share price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TCR2 Therapeutics has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

88.6% of Curis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of TCR2 Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Curis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.2% of TCR2 Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Curis and TCR2 Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis -373.25% -33.62% -21.03% TCR2 Therapeutics N/A -29.64% -26.68%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Curis and TCR2 Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis $10.84 million 38.87 -$29.91 million ($0.46) -10.00 TCR2 Therapeutics N/A N/A -$67.12 million ($2.46) -2.02

Curis has higher revenue and earnings than TCR2 Therapeutics. Curis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TCR2 Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Curis and TCR2 Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curis 0 0 5 0 3.00 TCR2 Therapeutics 0 2 8 0 2.80

Curis presently has a consensus target price of $19.80, indicating a potential upside of 330.43%. TCR2 Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $27.11, indicating a potential upside of 446.59%. Given TCR2 Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TCR2 Therapeutics is more favorable than Curis.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics beats Curis on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curis

Curis, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints. The company was founded on February 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development. The company was founded by Patrick A. Baeuerle in May 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

