Head-To-Head Comparison: Data Storage (DTST) and Its Rivals

Data Storage (OTCMKTS: DTST) is one of 130 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Data Storage to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Data Storage and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Data Storage
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Data Storage Competitors
|665
|3172
|4903
|92
|2.50
Profitability
This table compares Data Storage and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Data Storage
|2.20%
|2.89%
|1.72%
|Data Storage Competitors
|-39.03%
|-1,612.21%
|-10.64%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Data Storage and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Data Storage
|$9.32 million
|$200,000.00
|81.77
|Data Storage Competitors
|$993.34 million
|$1.40 million
|17.17
Data Storage’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Data Storage. Data Storage is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
11.6% of Data Storage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 87.0% of Data Storage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Risk & Volatility
Data Storage has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data Storage’s rivals have a beta of 1.42, indicating that their average share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Data Storage beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
About Data Storage
Data Storage Corp. engages in the provision of business continuity services. These services include disaster recovery, infrastructure as a service, and cyber security. Its other services and solutions include data protection services; data center and security; voice and data solutions; and email archival solution. The company was founded by Charles M. Piluso in June 2001 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.
