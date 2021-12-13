Head to Head Analysis: New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) & Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC)

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) and Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.9% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of Apartment Income REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Apartment Income REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and Apartment Income REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust 118.27% 10.80% 4.11% Apartment Income REIT -6.99% -3.63% -0.82%

Dividends

New York Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Apartment Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. New York Mortgage Trust pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Apartment Income REIT pays out -382.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. New York Mortgage Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. New York Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and Apartment Income REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust $350.16 million 4.17 -$288.51 million $0.50 7.70 Apartment Income REIT $719.56 million 11.41 -$104.13 million ($0.46) -113.65

Apartment Income REIT has higher revenue and earnings than New York Mortgage Trust. Apartment Income REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New York Mortgage Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for New York Mortgage Trust and Apartment Income REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Mortgage Trust 1 1 1 0 2.00 Apartment Income REIT 1 7 3 0 2.18

New York Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 36.36%. Apartment Income REIT has a consensus target price of $47.70, suggesting a potential downside of 8.76%. Given New York Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New York Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Apartment Income REIT.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio. Its investment portfolio includes multi-family credit assets, single-family credit assets, agency securities, and other mortgages. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC, and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.

