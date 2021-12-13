Head-To-Head Analysis: Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) vs. Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE)

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) and Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Arco Platform and Learning Tree International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arco Platform -12.40% -6.21% -2.75% Learning Tree International N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Arco Platform and Learning Tree International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arco Platform 0 0 2 0 3.00 Learning Tree International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arco Platform currently has a consensus target price of $39.75, indicating a potential upside of 77.30%. Given Arco Platform’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Arco Platform is more favorable than Learning Tree International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arco Platform and Learning Tree International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arco Platform $194.47 million 3.48 $3.26 million ($0.43) -52.14 Learning Tree International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Arco Platform has higher revenue and earnings than Learning Tree International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.8% of Arco Platform shares are held by institutional investors. 57.7% of Learning Tree International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively. The Supplemental Solutions segment comprises of proprietary applications, robotics and combination of concrete materials & animations. The company was founded by Ari de Sá Cavalcante Neto in 2004 and is headquartered in Consolacao, Brazil.

About Learning Tree International

Learning Tree International, Inc. provides information technology and management training to business and government organizations. The firm offers various courses, including web development, cyber security, program and project management, agile, operating systems, networking, cloud computing, and leadership. It also provides workforce optimization solutions, such as needs assessments, skill gaps analyses, blended learning solutions, and acceleration workshops. The company was founded by Eric R. Garen and David C. Collins in 1974 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

