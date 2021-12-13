Harmony Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last Week (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and $96.05 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.15 or 0.00340877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00039933 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Harmony Profile

ONE is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,277,355,699 coins and its circulating supply is 11,464,663,699 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

