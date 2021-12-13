Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in R. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,121,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,330,000 after purchasing an additional 876,994 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 750,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,770,000 after purchasing an additional 354,029 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ryder System by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,135,000 after buying an additional 206,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Ryder System by 723.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 222,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,565,000 after buying an additional 195,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

R opened at $81.13 on Monday. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $60.60 and a one year high of $93.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.27%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.89.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

