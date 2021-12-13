Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 950 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 57.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,107,048,000 after acquiring an additional 71,358 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,524,000 after buying an additional 370,933 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,579,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,176,000 after buying an additional 74,252 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,578,000 after buying an additional 1,240,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,182,000 after buying an additional 45,063 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.87.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $216.47 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.21 and a 52 week high of $218.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 58.03, a PEG ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.92%.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.