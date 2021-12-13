Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 6,427 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 32.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,253 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,427 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at about $257,000.

In other news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $33,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,507 shares of company stock worth $1,621,588. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Vocera Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Vocera Communications stock opened at $56.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.03 and a beta of 0.32. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $31.93 and a one year high of $61.89.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

