Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 1,052 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Quanterix by 7.8% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 36.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 23.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 49.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 58.7% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $39.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average is $51.87. Quanterix Co. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 44.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $149,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $79,549.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,404 shares of company stock worth $1,915,366. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

