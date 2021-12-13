Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 131,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 122,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 89,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 62,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 16,304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAY opened at $58.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.22. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $73.38.

