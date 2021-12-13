Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 41.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,246 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDRX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth about $186,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth about $223,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MDRX. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

In other news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $17.68 on Monday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.