Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $114,000 Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,135 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,280 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $111.18 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $117.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.35 and a 200-day moving average of $92.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.54.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.17%.

In other news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.16.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

