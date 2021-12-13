Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 150 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 135.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Shares of HLI opened at $99.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.71. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.38 and a fifty-two week high of $119.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.79.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.