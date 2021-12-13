Hamster Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (HAM)

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Over the last seven days, Hamster has traded 40% higher against the dollar. Hamster has a market cap of $45.24 million and $419,192.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hamster alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00058985 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,961.09 or 0.08096532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00079423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,901.82 or 0.99955986 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00056153 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hamster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hamster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.