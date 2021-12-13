Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Earns “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HALO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.78.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $34.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average is $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a current ratio of 8.99. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. The company had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $2,004,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,175,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,450 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,599. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,235,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 320,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,890,000 after purchasing an additional 92,038 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 74,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

