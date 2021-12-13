Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Shares of PAC stock opened at $126.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.44 and a 200-day moving average of $116.70. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a one year low of $98.07 and a one year high of $140.77.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $264.44 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 28.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $3.4886 per share. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $1.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the second quarter valued at $211,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

