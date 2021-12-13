Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.25

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.25 and last traded at $30.23, with a volume of 517986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.89.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on GRBK shares. Wedbush started coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.
The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average is $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 4.02.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,221,000 after buying an additional 10,922 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,900,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,220,000 after purchasing an additional 18,348 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,640,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 54.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,718,000 after purchasing an additional 552,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,388,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,583,000 after buying an additional 98,406 shares in the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK)
Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.
