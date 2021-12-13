Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.25

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.25 and last traded at $30.23, with a volume of 517986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.89.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GRBK shares. Wedbush started coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average is $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $342.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.01 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,221,000 after buying an additional 10,922 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,900,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,220,000 after purchasing an additional 18,348 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,640,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 54.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,718,000 after purchasing an additional 552,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,388,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,583,000 after buying an additional 98,406 shares in the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

