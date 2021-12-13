Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 24 ($0.32) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Thursday.

LON:GGP opened at GBX 14.10 ($0.19) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 17.67. Greatland Gold has a 1 year low of GBX 12.91 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 38.50 ($0.51). The company has a market capitalization of £570.56 million and a P/E ratio of -141.00.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

