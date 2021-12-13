Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will post $1.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. Graphic Packaging posted sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year sales of $7.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.65 billion to $8.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

GPK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPK. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 652.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPK traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.04. 1,210,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,968,592. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.20. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

