Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP stock opened at $169.25 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $169.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

