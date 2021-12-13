Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Buys 274 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Exelon by 8.5% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 356,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 27,890 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 29.3% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 55,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 5.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 8.1% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Exelon by 8.9% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 151,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $53.91 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $54.86. The firm has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

