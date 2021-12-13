Grange Resources Limited (ASX:GRR) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.10

Grange Resources Limited (ASX:GRR) announced a interim dividend on Monday, December 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Grange Resources’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Get Grange Resources alerts:

Grange Resources Company Profile

Grange Resources Limited engages in the integrated iron ore mining and pellet production business in the northwest region of Tasmania. The company is involved in the mining, processing, and sale of iron ore; and exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It owns interests in the Savage River project in Tasmania; and Southdown magnetite project that covers an area of approximately 1700 hectares located in Western Australia.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Grange Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grange Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.