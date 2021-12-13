Golos Blockchain Market Capitalization Tops $753,613.13 (GLS)

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Golos Blockchain has a market capitalization of $753,613.13 and approximately $200.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Golos Blockchain has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Golos Blockchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.01 or 0.00124926 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00008916 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006211 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Golos Blockchain Coin Profile

Golos Blockchain uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 278,781,108 coins. The official website for Golos Blockchain is golos.id . Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

