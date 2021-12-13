Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $140,000 in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Immutep by 948.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 974,911 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Immutep by 1,145.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 194,484 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Immutep in the second quarter worth about $642,000. Saturna Capital CORP bought a new position in shares of Immutep in the second quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Immutep in the second quarter worth about $151,000. 10.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMP opened at $3.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Immutep Limited has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMMP. Zacks Investment Research raised Immutep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Immutep in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Immutep Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its product is IMP321, which involves in clinical development for the treatment of breast cancer and melanoma. The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

