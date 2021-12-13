Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $110,000 in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 343.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 46,356 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 1,137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 89,882 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in BELLUS Health by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,788,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 215,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

BLU has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLU opened at $5.60 on Monday. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 51.92% and a negative net margin of 399,712.47%. Research analysts expect that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

