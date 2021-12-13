Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $103,000 in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Digital Ally as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Digital Ally in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Digital Ally by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 17,982 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Ally by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 157,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Ally by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 594,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Digital Ally in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Ally from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of DGLY stock opened at $1.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.67. Digital Ally, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Digital Ally had a net margin of 193.66% and a return on equity of 56.99%.

Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

