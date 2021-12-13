Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) by 70.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 14,518 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.12% of PHX Minerals worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHX. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 210.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 24,858 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in PHX Minerals by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 41,126 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $125,434.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders bought a total of 64,726 shares of company stock worth $197,386 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHX opened at $2.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $80.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

