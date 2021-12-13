Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,938 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 91,266 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 162,855 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 106.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 384,201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 198,040 shares in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACRX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

ACRX stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $67.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.74.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

