Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys Shares of 61,760 IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 61,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of IZEA Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the second quarter worth $89,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the second quarter worth $153,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the second quarter worth $187,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the second quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the second quarter worth $251,000. 14.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IZEA opened at $1.56 on Monday. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $96.72 million, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

