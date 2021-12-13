Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Shares Sold by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 523,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.1% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $28,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIGB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $757,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $54.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,915. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.63 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.68.

