Golden Star Enterprises Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSPT) Short Interest Up 528.6% in November

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSPT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 528.6% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS GSPT traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.29. 51,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,547. Golden Star Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91.

Golden Star Enterprises Company Profile

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. engages in the marketing and distribution of drones. The company was founded on September 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

