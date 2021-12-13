Golden Star Enterprises Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSPT) Short Interest Up 528.6% in November

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSPT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 528.6% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS GSPT traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.29. 51,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,547. Golden Star Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91.
Golden Star Enterprises Company Profile
