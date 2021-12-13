GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) Short Interest Update

GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the November 15th total of 125,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,749,740,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GNCC Capital stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 101,648,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,512,063. GNCC Capital has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

Get GNCC Capital alerts:

About GNCC Capital

GNCC Capital, Inc is a gold exploration stage company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its properties include Tonopah and East Belmont, Pearl Spring, McCracken, Yarber Wash and White Hills. The company was founded on October 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for GNCC Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GNCC Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.