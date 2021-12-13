Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPIP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth $753,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 492,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,332,000 after acquiring an additional 52,794 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $31.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.34. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $32.04.

