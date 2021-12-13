Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSVM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 543,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,585,000 after buying an additional 255,457 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 483,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after buying an additional 59,922 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 476.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after buying an additional 161,393 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1,201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 109,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 49,351 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of XSVM stock opened at $53.33 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $57.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.