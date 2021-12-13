Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 82.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000.

SPLV stock opened at $65.74 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $53.62 and a twelve month high of $65.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.85.

