Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $61,000 Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $541,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total transaction of $2,840,159.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,244 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $160.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.05 and a 1 year high of $176.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.12.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.10.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

