Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $107,000 Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 31.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,529,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,662 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,935,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,205,000 after purchasing an additional 581,600 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,154,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,229,000 after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $162,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,626,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,200 shares of company stock worth $5,646,064 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $41.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.76. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.74.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

