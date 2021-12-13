Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Welltower by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower stock opened at $82.71 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.53, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.89.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on WELL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barclays began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.21.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.