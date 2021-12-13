Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,045 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $123.26 on Monday. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $91.75 and a 1 year high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.32.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

