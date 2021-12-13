Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,442 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $11,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Global Payments by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Global Payments by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPN. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.33.

In other news, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $66,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.63. The stock had a trading volume of 19,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,041. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

