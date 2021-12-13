Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,539 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $12,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,064,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,109,000 after buying an additional 82,465 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,402,000 after buying an additional 1,296,998 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,472,000 after buying an additional 715,042 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,814,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,235,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,768,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,724,000 after buying an additional 32,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Global Payments from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.33.

GPN opened at $125.80 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

