Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading Up 5.3%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)’s share price was up 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.60. Approximately 102,943 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,460,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $14.50 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.39.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $3,511,109,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,331,539,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,054,722,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $912,171,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,481,000.

About Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

