Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises about 1.8% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $779,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,313,000 after buying an additional 10,499,694 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $607,701,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 88.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,530,000 after buying an additional 4,864,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 32.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,854,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,775 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.56. 131,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,186,638. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.96 and its 200 day moving average is $68.92. The firm has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

