GB Group (LON:GBG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $715.07

Shares of GB Group plc (LON:GBG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 715.07 ($9.48) and last traded at GBX 716.50 ($9.50), with a volume of 26779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 719 ($9.53).

GBG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.53) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.26) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.60) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded GB Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 865 ($11.47) to GBX 1,000 ($13.26) in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,019 ($13.51).

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 832.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 865.41.

In other news, insider Nick Brown acquired 12,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 789 ($10.46) per share, for a total transaction of £97,741.32 ($129,613.21).

GB Group (LON:GBG)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

