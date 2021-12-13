GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Down 10.1%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares dropped 10.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $140.00 and last traded at $142.90. Approximately 112,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,967,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.01.
GME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $58.75.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.35 and its 200 day moving average is $195.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.01 and a beta of -2.02.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GameStop by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in GameStop by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in GameStop by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.
GameStop Company Profile (NYSE:GME)
GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.
