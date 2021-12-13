GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Down 10.1%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares dropped 10.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $140.00 and last traded at $142.90. Approximately 112,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,967,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.01.

GME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.35 and its 200 day moving average is $195.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.01 and a beta of -2.02.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. Analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GameStop by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in GameStop by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in GameStop by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

