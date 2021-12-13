Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.42.

Shares of NASDAQ GRTX opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.12. Galera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $12.99.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.15). Analysts forecast that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRTX. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 121.7% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,885,000 after buying an additional 1,110,290 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,028,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 4,367.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 275,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 269,758 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 119.0% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 469,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 254,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

