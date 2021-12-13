FY2021 EPS Estimates for Solo Brands Inc Lifted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Solo Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.05 million. Solo Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

DTC stock opened at $16.41 on Monday. Solo Brands has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $23.39.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

