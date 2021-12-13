FY2021 EPS Estimates for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Boosted by Analyst

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a report released on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the asset manager will earn $5.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

MC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of MC stock opened at $59.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.96. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $42.62 and a 12 month high of $77.49.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 45.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,399,000 after purchasing an additional 59,592 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $553,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 307.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 36,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 24.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $153,602.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $3.10 dividend. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

