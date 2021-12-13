FUNToken Price Down 19.9% This Week (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. FUNToken has a total market cap of $129.35 million and $4.38 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, FUNToken has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00038278 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006938 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,994,873,521 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

